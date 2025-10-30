Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Gayle King is expected to leave her anchor position at CBS Mornings next year, according to four sources familiar with the situation. King’s contract expires in May 2026, and CBS may offer her a different role producing programming for the network. The potential move comes as new owner Skydance Media overhauls CBS News under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. (Story URL)

Warner Bros. will release director Leo Matsuda’s animated Hello Kitty movie in theaters on July 21, 2028. The project adapts Sanrio’s iconic character, first introduced in 1974. The script is written by Wicked screenwriter Dana Fox. Plot details have not been shared. The film marks the first major studio adaptation of Hello Kitty. (Story URL)

FX has renewed its Gen Z comedy Adults for a second season. The series streams on Hulu and follows five twenty-somethings sharing a house in Queens. The show’s first season debuted five months ago. The cast includes Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele. FX describes the comedy as a look at the awkward realities of early adulthood. (Story URL)

Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg will co-write Paramount and Activision’s live-action movie based on the Call Of Duty video game. Berg, known for Friday Night Lights, will also direct. This follows news that Sheridan will move his overall deal to NBCUniversal in 2029. He created Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Lioness, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. (Story URL)

Hulu has renewed its King of the Hill revival for two additional seasons, bringing the animated comedy to Season 17. Each season will include 10 episodes. The streamer first ordered 20 episodes in 2023, launching Season 14 earlier this year. Season 15 is set to premiere in 2026. Season 14 earned strong reviews, holding a 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. (Story URL)

Five people have been charged in the 2023 overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro. The men were arrested for allegedly selling fake opioid pills containing fentanyl and other drugs to wealthy New York teens. Prosecutors said the group distributed thousands of pills. Leandro and Akira Stein, daughter of musician Chris Stein, were among the victims. (Story URL)

Seth Kenney, owner of PDQ Arm & Prop, has sued Alec Baldwin four years after the fatal Rust shooting. Kenney supplied the Colt .45 revolver Baldwin held when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 21, 2021. He alleges the actor and others conspired with Hollywood “fixers” and media to blame him, causing severe financial and emotional harm. (Story URL)