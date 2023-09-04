‘Equalizer 3’ Has Dynamite Opening At The Domestic Box Office

PRPhotos.com

Equalizer 3 had a successful debut at the domestic box office, bringing in $34.5 million over the three-day weekend. The film is expected to make $42 million over the four-day stretch, marking the second-best opening during Labor Day weekend. 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings holds the number one spot with $94.6 million.

Meanwhile, Barbie has officially beat out Super Mario Bros. as the highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. The film has made $1.38 billion globally so far.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 1st) through Sunday (September 3rd):

1. Equalizer 3, $34.5 million

2. Barbie, $10.6 million

3. Blue Beetle, $7.27 million

4. Gran Turismo, $6.55 million

5. Oppenheimer, $5.5 million

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $4.77 million

7. The Meg 2: The Trench, $2.94 million

8. Bottoms, $3 million

9. Strays, $2.52 million

10. Talk To Me, $1.76 million