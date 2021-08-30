Erika Jayne Sued for $25M in Bankruptcy Case

PRPhotos.com

Erika Jayne has been sued for $25 million by the trustee handling the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case, according to multiple reports. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been accused of knowing that her estranged husband was misusing—and essentially laundering—$25 million worth of funds intended for plane crash victims.

In the suit, Jayne is accused of using the million to pay her bills.

“She attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly,” the suit alleged. “The distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility.”

“Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses,” the trustee alleged. “Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.”

The trustee’s attorney Ronald Richards told Page Six: “We are hopeful that Ms. Girardi comes down the mountain from a place of privilege and obscene wealth and returns some of these expenses so the former clients and creditors of this law firm can mitigate the horrific and unfair losses perpetrated by her husband and others.”

Jayne’s lawer told Page Six: “Unfortunately, the amended complaint is another example of the trustee and her counsel jumping to conclusions without a full investigation, and bullying and blaming Erika for actions taken by Girardi Keese for which Erika does not have legal liability.”

Girardi’s firm, meanwhile, reportedly owes more than $101 million.