Erin Andrews Undergoes IVF For The Seventh Time

Getty Images

Erin Andrews revealed in a personal essay on Bulletin that she has been undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), which she describes as a “time-consuming and emotionally draining process” since she was 35-years-old.

The 43-year-old broadcaster wrote, “I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it.”

She admitted that at timesshe felt like she had to choose between the future of her family or her job while trying to figure out how ‘juggle” treatments on top of her work schedule.

The treatments, she says, take a mental, emotional and financial toll and oftentimes are unsuccessful, writing, “I think that's why a lot of people choose to be quiet about it. Because maybe we feel as if this is something we have to do, and we don't want to jinx it. On the other hand, we can also feel like we're a failure as females or to our partners.”

However, as she makes her seventh attempt, she wants her fellow IFV “warriors” to know they’re not alone.

“It’s a team that no one wants to be a part of. We’re all going through this and having a tough time. It can be so isolating, but in reality, we are all there together.”