ESPN’s New Standalone Streaming Service Launches Today

ESPN’s new streaming service is set to launch today, ushering in a new era for sports fans. The service will offer thousands of live events, studio shows, and enhanced features like fantasy sports integration, live stats, and sports betting. It will be available in two subscription tiers: $29.99/month for Unlimited access, and $11.99/month for Select. Existing pay TV subscribers with providers like DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV can access the service at no additional cost. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro emphasized the focus on engaging users through the ESPN app, whether they subscribe directly or through a bundle. New mobile features include a second-screen “StreamCenter” experience, a personalized daily SportsCenter using AI-generated commentary, and a vertical video feed called “Verts.” Connected TV viewers can also watch up to four live games simultaneously. (The Wrap)