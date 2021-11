PRPhotos.com

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals, starring Harry Styles, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington, raked in $27.4M in its second weekend out, topping the box office again despite the worst reviews for a Marvel film ever. This weekend, Sony/Marvel’s Venom crossed the $200 million mark in North America, the second to do so during COVID.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Clifford the Red Dog brought in $20M, besting the expectations of $15-$17M.