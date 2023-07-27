Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande, Ryan Reynolds + More!

ETHAN SLATER REPORTEDLY TOLD HIS WIFE HE ‘WANTED A DIVORCE’ JUST ‘DAYS’ BEFORE THE NEWS BROKE ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH ARIANA GRANDE: There’s been a lot of buzz about Ariana Grande‘s rumored relationship with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. A source told Us Weekly that the SpongeBob SquarePants Musical actor only told his wife of four years, whom he welcomed a child with in August of last year, that he was ending things “days” before the news broke about him dating Grande. “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce,” the source told the outlet. “Lilly never saw it coming!” However, another source told the outlet that both Grande and Slater “were separated when they started dating and the relationship is recent.” According to TMZ, Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, in New York City on Wednesday (July 26th).

RYAN REYNOLDS WISHES SANDRA BULLOCK HAPPY BIRTHDAY WITH THROWBACK NUDE SCENE FROM ‘THE PROPOSAL:’ Ryan Reynolds wished Sandra Bullock a happy 59th birthday on Wednesday (July 26th) by sharing a nude scene from their 2009 film The Proposal to Instagram. In the clip, Reynolds and Bullock are both naked and accidentally smash into one another. “Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?” the Deadpool actor joked in the caption. In December of 2021, the Bird Box actress appeared on the About Last Night podcast and said, “Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. We go way, way, way back.”

SHERYL LEE RALPH OPENS UP ABOUT HER BICOASTAL MARRIAGE: Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, may live on separate sides of the country, but that doesn’t stop them from having a happy marriage. The Abbott Elementary star spoke with AARP: The Magazine recently about how they make it work. “You have to have an incredible amount of trust in that other person,” she told the outlet. “We spend a lot of time talking to each other. But if he doesn’t see me every two weeks, he gets a little nervous.” She added that “during the pandemic,” they did live together. “We were together 24/7, and it was absolutely great,” she said. “I thought, 'Wow, I like this man.'”

CARA DELEVINGNE SAYS BEING SOBER IS ‘WORTH EVERY SECOND:’ Cara Delevingne spoke about her sobriety journey in a recent cover story for Elle UK. “It hasn’t been easy, but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it,"” the Only Murders in the Building actress said. “It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer.” This comes after Delevingne checked herself into rehab last fall. The Suicide Squad star also shared that her girlfriend Minke has been very supportive through all of this—making 2023 “the best year I’ve had so far.”