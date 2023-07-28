Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande, Simu Liu + More!

ETHAN SLATER’S WIFE BREAKS SILENCE ON ARIANA GRANDE ROMANCE RUMORS: The romance rumors surrounding Ariana Grande and her Wicked costar Ethan Slater have all but been confirmed as true. Slater’s wife, Lilly Jay, whom he filed for divorce from on Wednesday (July 26th), spoke with Page Six about the pair’s relationship. “Ariana’s the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay said. “My family is just collateral damage.” She added that she’s focused on being a “good mom” to the child she welcomed with Slater last year, and that “the story is her and Dalton”—referring to Gomez’s split from her husband, Dalton Gomez.

SIMU LIU ADDRESSES VIRAL RED-CARPET MOMENT WITH RYAN GOSLING AT ‘BARBIE’ PREMIERE: A video capturing a seemingly awkward moment between two Kens, Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling, at the Barbie premiere has been making the rounds on social media. Liu took to his Instagram stories on Thursday (July 27th) to squash the speculation. “I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat,” he wrote alongside a photo of the pair together. “He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his Kenergy.” The Kim’s Convenience actor added, “Now let's get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!”

ALEXA NIKOLAS DETAILS ‘GROSS’ AND ‘INTENSE’ INCIDENT WITH JONAH HILL: The Walking Dead actress Alexa Nikolas further described Jonah Hill allegedly slamming her into a door and kissing her when she was a teenager on Wednesday’s (July 26th) episode of the Off the Rails podcast. This incident allegedly took place at Justin Long‘s house during a party in 2008. “He didn’t say anything. He just slams me across the door,” she said. “He just put his tongue right in my mouth. I just remember it moving around. It was really intense.” The Zoey 101 actress added, “I just remember being startled and kind of just grossed out … And I tried to push him away, and I did actually. He did end up backing away. And I remember turning around and running upstairs.”

TYLER PERRY OFFERS $100,000 REWARD FOR INFORMATION ABOUT THE MURDER OF JOSIAH ‘JONTY’ ROBINSON: Tyler Perry is using his platform to try and help find justice for Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson, who was murdered in June. “A few days ago I got an extremely heartbreaking phone call from my friend, Yvette Noel-Schure. Through her tears and grief she was telling me that in her home country of Grenada, a young man that was like a son to her was murdered,” he wrote alongside photos of Robinson on the beach at sunset. “My soul ached as she shared that he was a young, gifted singer who was murdered because he was gay. My mind immediately went to Mathew Shepard, and all the other victims of racist, homophobic, antisemitic, xenophobic, senseless violence. This kid was 23, how is this ok? His mother is devastated.” The Madea’s Family Reunion creator added, “Yvette and I are offering a $100,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson.”