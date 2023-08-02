‘Euphoria’ Cast And Creator Remember Angus Cloud

PRPhotos.com

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are grieving the loss of their friend and Euphoria costar Angus Cloud. Both actresses took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 1st) to pay tribute to the late actor. Cloud died unexpectedly on Monday (July 31st) at the age of 25.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the North Hollywood actor. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).” The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress added, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Sweeney shared a collection of photos documenting her time with Cloud, including one of the pair hugging. “This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words,” she wrote. “You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, said in a statement, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family.”

According to TMZ, Cloud’s mother called 911 hours before his death to report a “possible overdose.”