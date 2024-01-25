Eva Mendes Is ‘So Proud’ Of Ryan Gosling Amid Oscars Nomination

Eva Mendes shared her support for her husband, Ryan Gosling, on Instagram Wednesday (January 24th) after he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor Tuesday (January 23rd) for his role in Barbie. The Training Day actor also called attention to those who criticized Gosling’s portrayal of Ken in her post.

“So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it,” Mendes wrote alongside a collection of disparaging clips.

“Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious,heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie,” she added.