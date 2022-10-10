Eva Mendes, Mila Kunis, Emma Stone + More!

EVA MENDES ADDRESSES THE ‘NARRATIVE’ THAT SHE ‘QUIT ACTING:’ On Friday (October 7th), Eva Mendes took to Instagram to clear things up when it comes to her acting career. “I never quit acting,” she wrote. “I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would. Also, I was not excited about the stereotypical roles being offered to me at the time. Especially after working on the film LOST RIVER -that was a dream project. That’s a tough act to follow.” The Hitch actress added, “Whats the point of this post? To shift that narrative. I never quit.”

MILA KUNIS CALLS OUT CELEBS WHO GAVE WILL SMITH A STANDING OVATION FOLLOWING OSCARS SLAP: In a recent cover story for C Magazine, That ‘70s Show star Mila Kunis commented on why she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, chose not to stand when Will Smith won the Best Actor award at this year’s Academy Awards. Kunis said she was “shocked” by the other celebrities in the audience who gave him a standing ovation. “The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself,” she said. Kunis added, “Not standing up to me was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up…I thought, wow, what a time we’re living in that rather than do what’s right, people focus on doing what looks good. It’s insane to me.”

EMMA STONE AND DAVE MCCARY ARE BOOED AT PADRES-METS GAME: Cruella actress Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCarry, attended the Padres-Mets game on Friday (October 7th) at Citi Field in Queens, NY. Since the pair were wearing Padres bomber jackets, Mets fans booed them en masse when they appeared on the jumbotron. In response to this, Stone and McCarry humorously lifted their glasses to toast the booing crowd.

DWYANE WAYDE EXPLAINS WHY HE TURNED OFF THE COMMENTS ON HIS DAUGHTER ZAYA’S SOCIAL MEDIA: In an interview with Today published on Friday (October 7th), basketball star Dwyane Wade said he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, consciously chose to turn off the comments on his daughter Zaya‘s social media accounts. Zaya came out as transgender at the age of 12 in 2019. Wade said they learned from their first child, Zaire, how to protect their kids on these platforms. “Zaire’s conversation was about sports. Zaya’s is about what a lot of people don’t even understand and get. And so we sat down with Zaya about being on social media. Her, my wife and I, we just talked about, we just want to make sure if she’s going to be on social media, if she’s going to show people some of her life, it’s going to be the people that she wants, that’s in her circle,” he said. The NBA legend added, “And so that’s the people we wanted to follow her journey and follow her life. And so that’s what we did and we left the hate out of it. There’s enough of that in the world. She gets enough of it. We didn’t want it to be on her comments so she can read it. We know what we are in this world. Mental health is a very — this is an important topic in this world. It’s very important for us as parents to protect the health of our kids, both physically and mentally, so we wanted to do that.”

LISA RINNA RESPONDS TO KATHY HILTON CALLING HER ‘THE BIGGEST BULLY IN HOLLYWOOD:’ After Kathy Hilton called Lisa Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood” in a trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Rinna took to Instagram to respond. The reality star shared an image of a red M&M made to resemble her and wrote, “The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it.”