Home » Entertainment » Eva Mendes Says She Wants To Return To Acting

Eva Mendes Says She Wants To Return To Acting

Posted on

On The View Tuesday (May 10th), Eva Mendes shared that she’s ready to get back into acting following a years-long break. However, the Hitch actress said she has some conditions.

“I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything — I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won't do violence, I don't want to do sexuality, I don't want to do… the list is short,” she said.

When Whoopi Goldberg replied with, “Stuff like Disney does,” Mendes emphatically said, “Disney! Perfect.”

“I'm more of the villain kinda type of girl. I'm more of the Ursula type… I like the villains of the Disney movies. They're fun,” she added.

Related Articles

Rihanna To Expand Fenty Beauty To Africa
Wendy Williams Says She Won’t Be Watching ‘Sherri’ In The Fall
Ray J Says He And Kim Kardashian Would Still Be Together If She Didn’t Steal Money From His Family
Fred Savage Is Fired From The Wonder Years Reboot Due To Misconduct
John Travolta Posts Mother’s Day Tribute To His Late Wife, Kelly Preston
Jennifer Grey Didn’t Want Patrick Swayze To Star In ‘Dirty Dancing’