Evan Ellingson, ‘Peanuts,’ Alex Newell + More!

EVAN ELLINGSON DIES AT 35: People reports that former child actor Evan Ellingson has passed away at the age of 35. Ellingson played the son of David Caruso's character on CSI: Miami and starred in films such as My Sister’s Keeper and Confession. His other TV roles included Bones and 24. Ellingson’s father told TMZ that he struggled with addiction, but his cause of death is not yet known.

A ‘PEANUTS’ ANIMATED MOVIE IS IN THE WORKS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a computer-generated Peanuts film is in the works at Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for everyone to experience this heartwarming new adventure with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang in the big city,” a representative for Apple told the outlet on Monday (November 6th). Charles M. Schulz’s son and grandson, Craig Schulz and Bryan Schulz, co-wrote the script. “It is so special to carry on my father’s legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan and his writing partner Neil,” Craig said in a separate statement.

ALEX NEWELL COMMENTS ON THE FUTURE OF GENDERED AWARD SHOW CATEGORIES: Glee star Alex Newell spoke with Today in an interview published Monday (November 6th) about what they think the future of gendered categories at award shows will look like. Newell made history this year as one of the first nonbinary actors to win a Tony Award. "It depends on what people want to see in their award ceremonies. It depends on whether they want to be a part of the solution — if they want to grow, if they don't want to grow," Newell said, adding that they "hope that everybody does the right thing …Change comes hard and change comes slow, but change does come. So, here we go."

JAMES CORDEN TO HOST SIRIUS XM SHOW FOLLOWING HIS DEPARTURE FROM ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Corden has found his next gig after leaving The Late Late Show in April. The Ocean’s 8 actor will “seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures” on his own SiriusXM show titled This Life of Mine with James Corden. The show is set to premiere in early 2024.