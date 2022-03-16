Home » Entertainment » Evan Rachel Wood Speaks On Marilyn Manson Lawsuit

Evan Rachel Wood Speaks On Marilyn Manson Lawsuit

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

On Monday’s (March 14th) episode of The View, Evan Rachel Wood addressed the defamation lawsuit she’s facing from Marilyn Manson, which came after Manson was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women.

Wood said that she isn’t “scared,” but that it’s “sad” because “this is what pretty much every survivor that that it tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through.”

“This is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don't want to come forward.” But, she said, “I'm very confident that I have the truth on my side and that and that the truth will come out.”

Manson’s lawsuit came just weeks before the release of Phoenix Rising, an HBO docuseries that, in part, details the abuse Wood experienced while she was in a relationship with him.

The Thirteen actress said of the docuseries, “I'm doing this to protect people. I'm doing this to sound the alarm that there is a dangerous person out there and I don't want anybody getting near him.”

Related Articles

Sandra Bullock Comments On Channing Tatum’s Nude Scene In New Movie
Pete Davidson Will Fly To Space On Blue Origin’s Fourth Human Flight
Evelyn Braxton Speaks On Daughter Traci Braxton’s Death
Pamela Anderson Will Make Her First Appearance On Broadway In Chicago
Brittney Griner’s Wife Speaks Out Following Her Detainment In Russia
Samuel L. Jackson Comments On Joe Rogan’s Use Of The N-Word