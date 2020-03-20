Evangeline Lilly Slams Self-Quarantining

PRPhotos.com

Well, that’s one way to approach the pandemic. Lost star Evangeline Lilly, 40, took to Instagram to share here unique way of handling the coronavirus panic.

She noted that she is acting as if everything is normal, despite public health officials’ advice: “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

Fans responded with concern, and she revealed that she is living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia, and that it was her decision to make: “I am also immune compromised at the moment.I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Responding to one comment, Lilly added that the strictures are too extreme for her taste: “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

She also floated the idea that a conspiracy was afoot: “There’s ‘something’ every election year.”