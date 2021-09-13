Everything To Know About the Met Gala

PRPhotos.com

After a timeout due to COVID, arguably the glammest event of the year is back: the Met Gala! Fashion’s biggest night is typically held the first Monday in May, but tonight (Monday) it returns. This year’s gala will be hosted by the youngest Gala co-chairs ever: Timothée Chalamet, 26, Billie Eilish, 19, Naomi Osaka, 23, and Amanda Gorman, 23. Honorary chairs for the evening will be designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Touted as a “more intimate” affair, with organizers introducing strict protocols, it will definitely be star-studded (fans can tune into a livestream at Vogue.com and Twitter’s @voguemagazine hosted by Keke Palmer and Ilana Galzer, which kicks off at 5:30 pm EST). The dress code us “American independence,” so expect a lot of Ralph Lauren and Vera Wang, plus new stars like Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson.

This year, the theme will be the evolution of American fashion, and the ways it now embraces sustainability, diversity and inclusion. It will also kick off a two-part exhibition. In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18th, 2021 and run through September 5, 2022 “celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion,” according to Vogue and exhibit organizers.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022, and “will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.” It will also close on September 5, 2022.

All attendees must provide proof of vaccination, and attendees will be expected to wear masks. Rihanna is set to host the afterparty.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian gave fashion fans a taste of the fun to come, rocking a head-to-toe leather ensemble by Balenciaga as she touched down in NYC ahead of her attendance at the Met Gala. Even her face was obscured, with just an opening for her long ponytail.