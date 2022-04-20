Ewan McGregor And Mary Elizabeth Winstead Are Scheduled To Marry This Week

Page Six reports that Ewan McGregor will marry his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Los Angeles on Friday (April 22nd). The soon-to-be newlyweds met in late 2016 on the set of the FX TV show, where they played a couple.

A source told the outlet, “They are more in love than ever — and having their first child together last year just strengthened their bond.”

Winstead and her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, announced that they were divorcing in April 2017, after the third season of Fargo premiered. McGregor and Winstead were spotted “canoodling” in London later that year.

Following this, it was reported that McGregor had separated from his wife of more than 20 years, Eve Mavrakis. The pair finalized their divorce in August 2020.

McGregor and Winstead bought a home together in the Topanga Canyon area of Los Angeles in 2019, and they welcomed their first child, Laurie, in June 2020.