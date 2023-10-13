Ewan McGregor, ‘Suits, Joel McHale + More!

EWAN MCGREGOR SAYS ‘IT’S A SHAME’ STUDIOS ARE TAKING THIS LONG TO REACH A DEAL IN SAG-AFTRA STRIKE: Ewan McGregor addressed the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike during the New York Comic Con on Thursday (October 12th). “It’s difficult for us to be up here and not be allowed to talk about our actual films. I’m sure you would want to hear about [them], so I apologize for that. But that’s just the way we have to do it, I suppose,” the Trainspotting actor said. Speaking in favor of the strike, he added, “This strike is very important. It’s very important that we are taking this action … It’s a shame that it’s taking the studios this length of time to come to some sort of resolution with us. But as a result, I’m 100%, behind the strike and involved with my union.”

A NEW ‘SUITS’ SHOW IS IN THE WORKS: Following the popularity of Meghan Markle’s Suits series after it hit Netflix and Peacock, Deadline reports that an offshoot is in the works. The new show will come from series creator Aaron Korsh for NBCUniversal and will most likely be “in the vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises featuring new characters in a new location,” according to the outlet.

JOEL MCHALE ADDRESSES CHEVY CHASE’S REMARKS ABOUT ‘COMMUNITY:’ Community actor Joel McHale isn’t letting Chevy Chase get under his skin … at least not anymore. “He stopped hurting my feelings in 2009,” McHale told People recently. This comes after Chase dissed the show on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in September. “I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained,” Chase said at the time. “Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me.”

CELEBRITIES SIGN OPEN LETTER DEMANDING THE SAFE RETURN OF HOSTAGES TO ISRAEL: Variety reports that, following the surprise Hamas attack in Israel over the weekend, more than 700 people in Hollywood have signed an open letter condemning Hamas and demanding the release of hostages being held in Gaza. Stars such as Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, Jerry Seinfeld, and Debra Messing have all signed the letter.