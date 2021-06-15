Home » Entertainment » Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Clara Viciously Attacked Before Red Carpet Event

Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Clara Viciously Attacked Before Red Carpet Event

Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara was set for her first post-COVID red carpet event, before a dog injured her face with a vicious bite. The 25-year-old managed to show up to promote her role in The Birthday Cake, which stars her famous father. 

She captioned a series of shots on social media: “When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet😅thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th!” 

Clara also managed to hit the afterparty. She got love from friends. 

Shameless star Jeremy White commented, “Looks tough.”

Black-ish star Liz Jenkins added: “Oh nooo! still a stunner. But I’m so sorry that happened.”

Clara and her father appear to have made up after she dubbed him an “a**hole” on social media for leaving her mom Eve Mavrakis for Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. After that, Clara opened up about her struggles with mental health, wiring: “I went to [Utah rehab] Cirque Lodge for a little while to get myself on track and met the most wonderful people who changed my life. I was so ashamed of my addiction, of my anxiety and depression. I was ashamed of the abuse I had let happen to me.”

Ewan has also opened up about battling alcohol addiction. 

