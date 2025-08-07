Ex-‘Lois & Clark’ Star Dean Cain Says He’s Joining ICE

Getty Images

Dean Cain, best known for his portrayal of Superman on the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has announced his intention to become an officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. In a social media video, the 59-year-old actor revealed his decision to join ICE, stating that he felt it was important to “help secure the safety of all Americans” by working alongside first responders. Cain, who has been an outspoken supporter of President Trump, expressed his approval of ICE’s efforts to “arrest the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets.” The actor encouraged recruitment to the federal agency, which has faced criticism amid the Trump administration’s controversial mass deportation policies. (NYDN)