Ezra Miller Is Arrested In Hawaii

Getty Images

The Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested at a bar in Hawaii just after midnight on Monday (March 28th). They were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after lashing out at people who were singing karaoke.

The Hawaii Police Department report reads, “Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.” The statement continues, “Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense).The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Miller told GQ in 2020 that they use they/them pronouns and offered a “pointed refusal to be gendered or identified in any category.”

Bail was set at $500, which they posted.