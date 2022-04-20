Ezra Miller Is Arrested In Hawaii Again

The Flash actor Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii for the second time on Tuesday (April 19th). They allegedly threw a chair that hit a woman in the forehead and are facing second-degree assault charges.

The police report states that Miller “was at a private residence in lower Puna and allegedly became angry after being asked to leave.” The 26-year-old woman refused treatment for the injury.

Miller was reportedly arrested at a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. and was released from jail at approximately 4 a.m.

In late March, Miller was also arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct after they allegedly grabbed the microphone from a woman singing karaoke and lunged at a man playing darts.

The Hawaii Police Department said Miller has been the subject of 10 calls in less than a month.