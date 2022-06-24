Ezra Miller Is Housing Three Children And Their Mother At His Vermont Farm

A Rolling Stone investigation published Thursday (June 23rd) found that Ezra Miller is housing a 25-year-old woman and her three young children at his Vermont farm.

Sources tell the outlet that they’re concerned with the living arrangements because Miller’s home has unattended guns and mature marijuana plants growing on the property. According to the insider, the woman's one-year-old child picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

The children’s father claims that the Flash star flew the mother and children from Hawaii to Vermont in mid-April without his knowledge and he was not able to see or speak to them before their departure.

The mother, who RS chose not to name, says that Miller had helped her escape from a “violent and abusive ex,” and Miller “helped me finally … have a safe environment for my three very young children.”