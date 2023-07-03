Ezra Miller Releases Public Statement After Harassment Order Expires

Ezra Miller is breaking their silence regarding a harassment order in which the mother of a 12-year-old in Massachusetts accused the Flash actor of behaving inappropriately around her child. The protective order was lifted on Friday (June 30th).

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted,” Miller wrote on Instagram.

The Fantastic Beasts actor added, “Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”