Ezra Miller, Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley + More!

EZRA MILLER MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE CONTROVERSIES: According to Variety, Ezra Miller made their first public appearance in nearly two years at the Los Angeles premiere of The Flash on Monday night (June 12th). Miller has been embroiled in a number of controversies in recent years, including choking a woman in Iceland in 2020 and being charged with felony burglary in Vermont in 2022. At the premiere, Miller thanked executives for their “grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition.”

RILEY KEOUGH IS NAMED THE SOLE TRUSTEE OF LISA MARIE PRESLEY’S ESTATE: People reports that Lisa Marie Presley‘s daughter, Riley Keough, has been named the sole trustee of the late singer-songwriter’s trust. This comes one month after the Daisy Jones & the Six actress and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, reached an agreement over Lisa Marie’s estate.

TOM SCHWARTZ IS ‘STEPPING AWAY’ FROM THE SCANDOVAL DRAMA ‘PERMANENTLY:’ Tom Schwartz is “stepping away” from the drama surrounding Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss. “It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not,” the Vanderpump Rules star said on the latest episode of Stars on Mars. “There's just no excuse for it.” Schwartz added, “I'm stepping away from it permanently.”

HAILEY BIEBER ASKS FANS TO STOP LEAVING ‘MEAN OR RUDE COMMENTS’ ON HER BEHALF: Entertainment Tonight reports that Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (June 13th) to ask her fans to stop with the negativity, seemingly in reference to Selena Gomez‘s comments section. “If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will ever support or condone hateful, mean or nasty comments,” she wrote. “Doing that is not supporting me … if you are participating in that you are part of a culture that I want no part of … Be nice or don't say anything.” This comes after Bieber had a rumoured feud with Gomez, who used to date her husband, Justin Bieber.