‘F9’ Breaks Pandemic Records

F9 has surpassed $500 million in global ticket sales, making it the biggest Hollywood hit in the pandemic era. Hi Mom and Detective Chinatown 3, produced in China, garnered $822 million and $686 million respectively.

Godzilla vs. Kong, the Warner Bros.’ biggest offering, reached $446 million after its release in April. 

F9 opened in North America June 25th, and domestic ticket sales have reached $123 million. It still is running No. 2 in that arena, behind Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place II, which opened the week before and has grabbed $145 million at the domestic b.o. 

