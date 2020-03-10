Fabulous Four Have Awkward Run-In as New Coronavirus Rules Implemented

PRPhotos.com

The rumored-to-be-feuding Fabulous Four reunited for Commonwealth Day, and it looked pretty awkward, according to People. During the Queen’s procession into Westminster Abbey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived and sat in the second row. Shortly after, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived and took seats in the front row.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiled and greeted Prince William and Kate Middleton, with William returning their greeting and Kate opting to greet Harry and Meghan’s neighbors, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, instead.

While waiting, the three couples chatted, with Meghan and Harry with Edward, while Kate spoke with Sophie and William, People reports, with no interaction between the brothers and their wives.

Unlike previous services, the Sussexes and Cambridges were not a part of the Queen’s procession, which observers say may have happened to reduce awkwardness with Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from their senior royal roles. The Commonwealth Service marks their last official royal appearance. On March 31, they will officially step down.

CORONAVIRUS

While all of the senior members of the royal family attended the Service on Monday, observers noted that royals did not shake anyone’s hands as they have in the past. In fact, Prince Charles offered a “namaste” instead and Harry offering singer Craig David a forearm bump. They reportedly will now institute a non-handshaking policy for the foreseeable future.