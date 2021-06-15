Home » Entertainment » Fans Concerned About Rebel Wilson

Fans Concerned About Rebel Wilson

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Rebel Wilson wrote herself a note of encouragement on social media, as she aims to continue her weight loss journey. She wrote:  "I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff – but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT – work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food …show your brilliant brain and your big heart.” Wilson lost 60 pounds last year, and has spoken out a number of times about her struggles with emotional eating.

Some fans were concerned when they saw the note. 

A few asked if the actress was doing OK and one noted that "people forget famous people have normal people struggles too."

Related Articles

Jennie Garth Recalls Being Caged With Luke Perry To Avoid Fans
Willow Smith Opens Up About Being Bullied For Listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance
Alicia Keys Opens Up About Getting Prince’s Permission To Cover ‘How Come You Don’t Call Me’
Kehlani Opens Up About How Her Daughter’s Father Reacted To Her Coming Out As Lesbian
Bill Cosby Responds To O. J. Simpson’s Comments About His Parole Being Denied
Celebrity Gossip: Paul Walker, Emma Stone, Rebel Wilson and More!