Fans Have Dating Theories About Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West is hoping to kick off 2021 on a healthier note. Right before reports of her split from Kanye West landed, she shared her hopes on IG Stories, posting videos of her working out with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara. She wrote: “Sister Boot Camp starts this month! Plant Based and Two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right for this year!”

While it’s unclear if the reports of their split or rumors, or something more substantial, they’re coming in hot and furious. Sources tell Us that settlement talks are “ongoing. Kim wants to control the PR campaign of the divorce and she was blindsided by leaks about the divorce reports.”

The insider adds that Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, have not “been together in weeks and didn’t spend the holidays together.” She has reportedly has high-profile divorce lawyer Laura Wasser on retainer for months. Laura helped Kim in her split from Kris Humphries.

DATING SPECULATION

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Kim has already moved on from Kanye with Van Jones, a CNN commentator whom she has worked with on prison reform.

One person tweeted, “I try not to dip too deep into the gossip pool but Kim Kardashian & Van Jones is not far off base, she’s trying to pass the California Bar to become a lawyer. Van Jones is a lawyer. At least she’s calculated.”

“Kim Kardashian and Van Jones: An Inevitable Love Story,” wrote another.

Van has spoken highly of Kim in the past, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2019 that she is “brilliant” and will make a good lawyer because she is “incredibly persuasive and persistent.”