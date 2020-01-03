Fans React as Kevin Feige Talks Marvel’s First Transgender Character

PRPhotos.com

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is confirming the rumors that a transgender character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be unveiled soon.

When asked by a student at the New York Film Academy about the future of a transgender character, he said: “Yes, absolutely yes. Very soon. In a movie we're shooting right now.”

He did not specify which movie would include the character or when it would be released. Feige underlined Marvel and Disney‘s push for diversity and inclusion, pointing out that two movies set for release this year were directed by women, and adding that several new shows on Disney+ are helmed by women.

“We have three other shows we've announced, we haven't announced the players yet, but spoiler alert — two out of three of them are women,” Feige said.

“It makes for better stories. I say, when you are sitting at a table and everyone looks like you, you're in trouble. You aren't going to get the best story out of that.”

When news broke on Twitter, several Marvel stars, including Mark Ruffalo, celebrated. He wrote: “Go Marvel!”