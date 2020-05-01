Fans React as Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler Won’t Let Her Buy a House

PRPhotos.com

Kristin Cavallari‘s split from husband Jay Cutler is getting increasingly messy, and fans are taking sides. On Wednesday, the reality star filed new papers claiming Cutler is preventing her from buying a home, while also picking fights with her in front of the kids. They are currently living in the same house in quarantine.

The docs claim: “Wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household. Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.”

The pair share three kids, Jaxon, Saylor and Camden. The docs continue: “Husband makes inappropriate statements to and about Wife and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children. Now that Husband has announced he will not leave so Wife can exercise parenting time with the children, Wife fears the situation will escalate.”

In the documents, Cavallari says that in fall 2019 “Things were so bad in the marriage that she started looking for another home.” She even “put a contract on the property” (which she claims Cutler “never objected” to), but ended up backing out because the couple “attempted to salvage the marriage.”

But now that they’ve split, she claims that he told his attorney to tell their business manager to withhold the money. … until she agreed to his custody plan. He wants to share custody of their kids, she wants primary custody.

Furthermore, she says she “did not learn that Cutler had filed the divorce complaint until April 24, 2020, after she informed him that she was planning on signing a contract to purchase the house,” and that Jay “hurried to file his complaint as a way of punishing her.”

