Home » Entertainment » Fans React To Chris Pratt’s Alleged Stealth Support for Trump

Fans React To Chris Pratt’s Alleged Stealth Support for Trump

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Twitter was sent into a frenzy when producer and writer Amy Berg tweeted "One has to go," along with pictures of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans.

Several followers immediately offered to cancel Pratt, citing his support of a church with anti-LGBTQ claims (Pratt has denied supporting them) and his alleged quiet support of President Donald Trump.

One user wrote: “Dammit, I am literally just finding out that Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and I am so messed up behind that.” But others said they were already over him after he and Anna Faris split: “chris pratt was canceled to me the second he hurt anna faris”.

Pratt is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

News also broke that Avengers stars, including Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana, are assembling their star power for a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris fundraiser. Pratt is reportedly not participating. 

Related Articles

Sacha Baron Cohen Talks Impersonating Trump, ‘Overt’ Racism
Francia Raisa Recounts Frightening Encounter With Trump Supporters
Beyonce Announces Date For New Ivy Park x Adidas Release
Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out for the First Time After Losing Pregnancy
Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton Reunite … For Velour, West Talks Payday
Adele Set To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ For First Time.