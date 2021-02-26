Fans React to Emma Watson Retirement Rumors

PRPhotos.com

Emma Watson has devastated her fans with the rumors that she is retiring at age 30 from acting. She rose to fame as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, and has also starred in films including Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Little Women (2019).

Watson’s agent told The Daily Mail that she is “dormant” from her career and won’t be taking on any new projects. She is rumored to be engaged to Leo Robinton, and reportedly plans to spend more time with him.

Watson refused to support her most recent role in Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women with press appearances with fellow stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep. No word on what happened.

Some fans supported her decision. “Emma Watson has given us some of the most iconic roles,” wrote one Twitter user. “I’m wishing her all the best for the future. she deserves this.”

But others weren’t as chill. “Emma Watson retiring is something very personal to me,” wrote another. “No I will not be getting over this.”