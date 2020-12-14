Fans React to ‘Star Wars’ Spinoffs

PRPhotos.com

The Walt Disney Company shocked fans with a supersized line up of new shows and movies coming to streamers, including 10 new Star Wars spinoffs.

HISTORIC FIRST

One of the new projects has Patty Jenkins making history as the first woman ever to direct a Star Wars film. The 49-yearold has signed on to helm Rogue Squadron, which will follow pilots across the Star Wars universe, and be released around Christmas of 2023.

Sharing that she loves “to most fast and speed of any kind,” Jenkins then explains that she “grew up the daughter of a great fighter pilot.”

“Every day I would wake up and go outside and look up and see my father and his squadron taking off in their F4's, roaring across the sky. It was the most thrilling thing still I've experienced in my entire life,” the history-making director continues. “So when he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time.”

“oh YES! cannot wait for this @PattyJenks,” replied actor Elijah Wood, who voiced the character Jace Rucklin as a guest role in the 2018 animated series “Star Wars Resistance.”

Other new content includes a series revolving around Lando Calrissian, Ahsoka Tano and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will feature Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader, according to the head of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy.

Spinoffs of The Mandalorian include Ashoka and The Rangers of the New Republic.

Josh Gad reacted, “This is so beyond exciting. I need this now.”

Disney is slated to spend between $14 and $16 billion on new streaming content between now and 2024; the price of Disney+ will rise $1 to $7.99 in March of 2021.