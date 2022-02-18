Home » Entertainment » Fans Shocked By Nicole Kidman’s ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

Fans Shocked By Nicole Kidman’s ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Fans were shocked by the poorly-styled photo of Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 2002 Hollywood Issue.

The 54-year-old actress appears in an outfit styled by Katie Grand that consisted of a pleated micro-miniskirt and a matching pleated bra top.

Instagram users who commented on the cover photo posted by the magazine asked, “Why does a 50+ year old woman need to be fetishized as as a teen to make it on the cover of Vanity Fair?!” and “Why would you do this to her?”

Another wrote, “Absolutely no reason for Nicole Kidman, queen goddess respected actress of the universe to dress like a teen on Euphoria. How weird.” 

