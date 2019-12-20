Fans Wonder Why Emma Watson Skips Out on Little Women Tour

PRPhotos.com

Is Emma Watson beefing with her Little Women co-stars? Watson is the only star to have not done her time on the promo circuit, while Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern have been doing the rounds.

Page Six reports that she straight-up “refused” to participate in the usual rounds of interviews and talk show appearances as the other cast members have “been hitting the promo circuit hit hard.”

According to a source: “Emma’s reps told Sony that she would only do the premiere. We don’t really know what happened, if she wasn’t happy with the movie or fell out with the cast.”

But another source claims she’s skipped because her 52.9 million followers on social media means she could “easily skip the tour and have equal impact.”

Jezebel, meanwhile, points out that her hands are full between launching a free legal advice hotline for victims of sexual harassment and performing her duties as a UN Goodwill Ambassador.