‘Fantastic Four,’ Molly Shannon, ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ + More!

THE CAST FOR THE NEW ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’ MOVIE IS RELEASED: Marvel Studios has revealed the cast for the highly anticipated reboot of The Fantastic Four. According to Deadline, Pedro Pascal is set to star as Reed Richards, while Vanessa Kirby will portray Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn will portray Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will portray Ben Grimm. WandaVision’s Matt Shakman is set to direct the film, which is expected to reach theaters on July 25th, 2025.

MOLLY SHANNON TO JOIN ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ IN A RECURRING ROLE: Variety reports that Molly Shannon will be joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building for the show’s fourth season. The Superstar actor will play “a high powered Los Angeles businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York,” according to the outlet. Shannon shared the news to her Instagram page on Wednesday (February 14th) and wrote in the caption, “I’m so excited. Can’t wait to be in that building!!!”

TODD PHILLIPS RELEASES NEW IMAGES FROM ‘JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX:’ On Wednesday (February 14th), Joker: Folie a Deux director Todd Phillips shared new photos of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix together from the forthcoming sequel. One photo shows the pair touching noses while Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck is behind bars. “Hoping your day is full of love,” he wrote in the caption. According to Variety, the film is set to reach theaters on October 4th.

MICHELLE YEOH TO STAR IN ‘THE MOTHER:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Yeoh is set to star in a new action thriller titled The Mother. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor will play “Ann, an immigrant mother and businesswoman looking to make the best of her new life in America for her family,” according to the outlet. “But when her two teenage sons stumble into trouble with a Boston crime ring, she’s forced to rekindle her past to save them.” Inglourious Basterds actor Melanie Laurent will direct the pic.