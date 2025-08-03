Home » Entertainment » ‘Fantastic Four’ Remains At Top Of Box Office For Second Weekend

Posted on

The Fantastic Four: First Steps maintained its top position at the domestic box office in its second weekend, grossing $40 million. However, the film experienced a significant 66% drop, which was more than anticipated given its strong opening of $117.6 million and positive audience and critical reception. The animated sequel The Bad Guys 2 debuted with a better-than-expected domestic opening of $22.2 million, landing in second place. The Naked Gun revival, starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, also opened on the higher end of expectations, earning $17 million domestically for third place. Superman, now in its fourth week, continued its successful run, adding $13.9 million domestically and $11.2 million internationally, bringing its global total to $551.2 million. Rounding out the top five in North America was Jurassic World Rebirth, which earned $8.7 million. (THR)