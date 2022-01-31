Farrah Abraham Is Leaving California Following Arrest

PRPhotos.com

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham opened up to TMZ over the weekend about the trying time she’s had since her arrest earlier this month. The reality star relayed that she is even moving out of the state of California.

“I’m trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week. I’ve just had such a hard time dealing with it … I’ve been working so hard on myself these past two weeks since the incident,” she said.

Abraham claimed that she also “lost dysfunction” in the upper right side of her body. “You can’t illegally cuff someone, then basically break their arm, tear everything, and it is like severe. I hope I don’t have to get neck surgery and a shoulder surgery. And I’m working really hard on my physical therapy,” she said.

Abraham was arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard at Grandmaster Records on January 15th. A court date has been set for May 19th.