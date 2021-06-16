Farrah Abraham, Michael Costello & Others Speak Out After Chrissy Teigen’s Apology

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen has apologized for her toxic tweets targeting Courtney Stodden, Lindsay Lohan and others, but several celebrities simply aren’t having it.

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham said that Teigen targeted her too, and compared her behavior to a “Mean Girls spin-off,” saying she never received a personal apology, despite Teigen claiming she’d reached out personally to the folks she’d offended.

"As you're asking yourself 'Did Chrissy ever apologize to Farrah,' hypocritically as such at this time no she has not," wrote Abraham. "As a reminder Chrissy ended her light hearted post, so similarly as her past remarks with taking care of her family and herself. So I understand the time it will take to really be beyond her past behavior."

Conservative commentator Candace Owens tweeted: "the problem with #chrissyteigen's diatribe is that she's apologizing for who she was 'a long time ago.' Let's be clear- Chrissy spent the last 6 years online harassing conservative women who DID NOTHING to her. This wasn't some off-colored period of her life. It's who she is."

Project Runway designer Michael Costello said that he is still "traumatized, depressed" and has "thoughts of suicide" after interactions with Teigen in 2014

"So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself," Costello wrote in a lengthy Instagram post which included screen shots of their interactions. "I didn't see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors with a single text."

In a statement Tuesday, he said he still has not received a personal apology from Teigen. "I am not out for revenge. I only wish to speak my truth because I have been silenced for so long," Costello said. "I'm still waiting for Chrissy Teigen and anyone who bullied me to reach out to me. If they truly acknowledge that their actions are wrong, I welcome them with open arms to have a real conversation."

But Leona Lewis turned the tables on him. On Tuesday, the “Bleeding Love” singer Lewis claimed her refused to dress her for a charity fashion show because of her size. On IG Stories, she wrote: “When I got to my fitting I was made to feel very awkward and uncomfortable as the dress was a sample size and he/his team clearly did not want to alter it to fit me. This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would make the dress work for me. At the next fitting, the night before the show, with no explanation at all, Michael refused to turn up. He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show which made me well aware that I wasn’t the body type required.”