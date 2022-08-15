Home » Entertainment » FBI Report Shows Gun In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting ‘Could Not Be Made To Fire Without A Pull Of The Trigger’

A forensic report obtained by ABC News on Friday (August 12th) showed that the gun involved in the fatal Rust shooting could not have fired without someone pulling the trigger.

The report states that with the hammer cocked, the .45 colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional.”

Alec Baldwin shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while holding this gun—but he told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in December that he didn't pull the trigger. “The trigger wasn't pulled,” Baldwin said. “I didn't pull the trigger.”

Stephanopoulos replied, “So you never pulled the trigger?,” to which Baldwin said, “No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never.”

