‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Breaks Record For Oldest Person Set On Fire

Final Destination Bloodlines set a fiery new record with 71-year-old stuntwoman Yvette Ferguson, who came out of retirement for the film and achieved a new milestone as the oldest person to be set on fire on camera. “We lit so many different people on fire, including breaking the world record for oldest person on fire with Yvette Ferguson, who did that full body burn in the silver dress,” said director Zach Lipovsky about the film’s opening sequence. All of the movie’s immersive sequences, including one vertigo-inducing skyscraper scene, will be showcased on IMAX screens when Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16th. (People)