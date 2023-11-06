Home » Entertainment » ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Holds On To Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

Deadline reports that it was a relatively slow weekend at the box office, marking the fourth lowest this year. Dune: Part Two was originally slated to premiere on Friday (November 3rd) but has been delayed to 2024 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Five Nights at Freddy’s stayed on top of the chart with $19.4 million, while Taylor Swift fans continued to show up at theaters for the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour movie. The concert film brought in $13.5 million over the three-day stretch.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (November 3rd) through Sunday (November 5th):

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s, $19.4 million
2. Taylor Swift: Eras Tour, $13.5 million
3. Killers of the Flower Moon, $7 million
4. Priscilla, $5.08 million
5. Radical, $2.73 million
6. Exorcist: The Believer, $2.15 million
7. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, $1.97 million
8. After Death, $1.96 million
9. What Happens Later, $1.56 million
10. Freelance, $1.24 million

