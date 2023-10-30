‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Terrorizes The Domestic Box Office

Five Nights at Freddy’s scared away the competition at the domestic box office over the weekend. The movie, based on the video game by the same name, took the number one spot with a whopping $78 million. Deadline reports that this is just $4.4 million less than what Oppenheimer pulled in during its opening weekend. Taylor Swift: Eras Tour landed in second with $14.7 million, and Killers of the Flower Moon came in third with $9 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (October 27th) through Sunday (October 29th):

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s, $78 million

2. Taylor Swift: Eras Tour, $14.7 million

3. Killers of the Flower Moon, $9 million

4. After Death, $5.06 million

5. Exorcist: The Believer, $3.1 million

6. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, $2.15 million

7. Freelance, $2.06 million

8. Nightmare Before Christmas, $2 million

9. Saw X, $1.68 million

10. The Creator, $1 million