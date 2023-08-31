Florence Pugh Defends Her Sheer Valentino Dress

In a cover story for Elle UK published on Tuesday (August 29th), Florence Pugh addressed the controversy surrounding the sheer Valentino dress she wore to the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in July 2022.

“I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself,” Pugh told the outlet. “When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual,” the Oppenheimer actress added. “We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies to exist.”

Pugh also commented on accepting her body the way it is. “I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out,” she said.