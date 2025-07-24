Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Death Ruled A Suicide

Getty Images

Anne Burrell’s death has been ruled a suicide by the New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The cause was determined to be “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.” Burrell, a former restaurant chef and Food Network star, was found unconscious and unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on June 17th. She was pronounced dead at the scene at the age of 55. Burrell had a successful career on Food Network, appearing on shows like Iron Chef, Chopped All-Stars Tournament, and Worst Cooks In America. The final season of Worst Cooks in America, featuring Burrell, is set to debut in July. (Variety)