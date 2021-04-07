Home » Entertainment » ‘Forbes’: Kim Kardashian Is Officially a Billionaire

Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, Forbes reports. The reality star and lawyer-in-training is worth $1 billion now, up from $780 million in October. Forbes reports that Kim “borrowed” from her sister Kylie Jenner’s “playbook,” founding KKW Beauty in 2017, after Kylie’s success with Kylie Cosmetics

KKW Beauty, Skims, cash, KUWTK and endorsement deals ballooned her worth, Forbes reports. 

Kylie was famously dubbed Forbes’ youngest billionaire in 2019, but later the magazine claimed its own report was wrong, and that  Kylie's Cosmetics, was "significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets." Her revised net worth? $900M. Kylie disputed Forbes’ later report. 

