Former Goop CCO Says Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wellness Brand Gave Her A Distorted Body Image

Gwyneth Paltrow's former second-in-command at Goop, Elise Loehnen, revealed in an Instagram video Tuesday (March 22nd) that working for the wellness brand gave her a distorted body image.

The company’s former chief content officer said, “To me it had become synonymous with dieting and restriction. I felt like I was not in a healthy relationship with my body, where I was always trying to punish it and bring it under control.”

Loehnen says that various cleanses were the biggest issue and she swore off the restrictive resets when she left the company two years ago.