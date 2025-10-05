Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Arrested After Indianapolis Stabbing Incident

Getty Images

Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst, faces arrest on misdemeanor charges following a Saturday morning stabbing in downtown Indianapolis. Police confirmed Sanchez was stabbed around 12:30 a.m. during a physical altercation between two men. Police transported both individuals to a hospital, where Sanchez remained in stable condition. Authorities arrested Sanchez at the hospital on charges of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication. Police called the incident isolated, not random violence. Sanchez was in Indianapolis for a Fox Sports broadcast appearance. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges. Sanchez played 10 NFL seasons before joining Fox Sports in 2021. (Story URL)