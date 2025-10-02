Four-Hour ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ Coming To Theaters December 5th

Getty Images

Lionsgate will theatrically release Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair on December 5th, combining the 2003 and 2004 films into a single four-hour, 18-minute movie with intermission. Director Quentin Tarantino stated: “I wrote and directed it as one movie-and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie. The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm.” The combined version removes Vol. 1’s teaser and Vol. 2’s recap, while adding alternate dialogue, a full-color sequence previously shown in black and white, and extended animation. Tarantino first screened the complete film at Cannes in 2006. The revenge saga stars Uma Thurman as The Bride hunting former colleagues Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, Vivica Fox and Michael Madsen before confronting boss Bill, played by David Carradine. (Story URL)